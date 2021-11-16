Home Depot earnings top estimates fueled by 9.8% jump in sales as consumers fix up homes

- Home Depot topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings and revenue.
- Same-store sales climbed 6.1% in the quarter, beating StreetAccount estimates of 2.2%.
- Consumers were spending more when they visited, raising average ticket by 12.9% to $82.38.
Home Depot on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' revenue as customers spent more on home improvement projects.
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $3.92 vs. $3.40 expected
- Revenue: $36.82 billion vs. $35.01 billion expected
The home improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.13 billion, or $3.92 per share, up from $3.43 billion, or $3.18 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings per share of $3.40.
Net sales rose 9.8% to $36.82 billion, topping expectations of $35.01 billion. Same-store sales climbed 6.1% in the quarter, beating StreetAccount estimates of 2.2%. The retailer faced tough comparisons to a year ago, when its same-store sales were soaring, thanks to consumers taking on more do-it-yourself projects.
A strong housing market has helped Home Depot and rival Lowe's. Demand has been rising from home professionals, helping to offset lower demand from do-it-yourself projects.
This quarter, customer transactions fell by 5.5% to 428.2 million. But consumers were spending more when they did visit, raising average ticket by 12.9% to $82.38.