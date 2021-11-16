U.S. shale has a message for the Biden administration: Ask us to increase oil production, not OPEC

In this article OXY

Workers guide a section of drill pipe into a rack after it was removed from a natural gas well being drilled in the Eagle Ford shale in Karnes County, Texas. Eddie Seal | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The chief executive of U.S. oil company Occidental Petroleum said that it would have been preferable if the Biden administration had asked shale producers closer to home to increase production and crude supplies, rather than the OPEC alliance that's led by Saudi Arabia. Asked whether President Joe Biden and his team were getting it wrong by asking OPEC to pump more when there are shale oil producers at home, CEO Vicki Hollub said that "if I were gonna make a call, it wouldn't be long distance, it would be a local call." "And I think that we could do it cheaply in the United States, as other countries can do," she told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Adipec energy industry forum in Abu Dhabi on Monday. "I think first you, you stay home, you ask your friends, and you ask your neighbors to do it. And then if we can't do it, you call some other countries," she said. Hollub's comments come after a period of dramatic energy price rises in recent months that led to the White House calling on OPEC and its oil-producing allies, a group known as OPEC+, to boost production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices.

The move came amid heightened worries that rising inflation could derail the economic recovery from Covid-19. Read more: White House calls on OPEC to boost oil production as gasoline prices rise The White House said that the oil producing group's July agreement to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis beginning in August and stretching into 2022 is "simply not enough" during a "critical moment in the global recovery." U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm repeated those words to CNBC earlier this month, saying that oil-producing nations needed to increase supply "at this moment so that people will not be hurt during the winter months." It was also put to Granholm that domestic oil production in the U.S. had abated over the last couple of years, even prior to the Covid pandemic, due to a lack of investment incentives. "I don't know why at $80 a barrel those incentives are not there," she said. "During Covid, it was down — they backed off because demand was not there because people were staying home, we know that. Now that things are back up, the production should be meeting that [demand], there has been rigs that have been added but not fully," she added.

U.S. supply bouncing back