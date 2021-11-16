IEA sees a potential reprieve for soaring oil prices as U.S. ramps up production

Petroleum pump jacks are pictured in the Kern River oil field in Bakersfield, California.

LONDON — The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that soaring oil prices could soon turn lower as the U.S. leads a rebound in global supply.

Oil prices have soared above $80 a barrel over the last few weeks, hitting their highest level in seven years, as demand outstripped supply. The momentum behind the price rally has even tempted some forecasters to predict a return to $100-a-barrel oil, although not everyone shares this view.

"The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon," the IEA said in its closely watched monthly report.

"Contrary to hopes expressed in Glasgow at COP26 this is not because demand is declining, but rather due to rising oil supplies."

Demand for oil is also strengthening because of robust gasoline consumption and increasing international travel as more countries re-open their borders, the influential energy agency said.

Higher oil prices, weaker industrial activity and an alarming resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Europe, however, will likely temper price rises, the group added.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $82.78 a barrel on Tuesday morning in London, up around 0.9%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $81.48, over 0.7% higher.

The IEA kept its forecast for oil demand growth largely unchanged from last month at 5.5 million barrels per day for 2021 and 3.4 million barrels per day for 2022.