CEO of Covid antibody maker Vir Biotech says their treatment 'stands up well' to all variants

A monoclonal antibody Covid treatment from Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline "stands up well" to all variants of the virus, Vir President and CEO George Scangos told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Wednesday.

Scangos' comments came after the two companies announced contracts to sell $1 billion worth of their antibody, sotrovimab, to the U.S. government. The Food and Drug Administration granted sotrovimab an emergency use authorization in May to treat up to moderate Covid infections in adults and children.

The antibody is administered intravenously, developed to target Covid's spike protein and prevent it from attaching to and penetrating human cells, according to the FDA.

"It certainly is an effective antibody against Covid, but also against SARS, also against many other coronaviruses," Scangos said. "So not only, I think, do we have an antibody that stands up well to all the variants received from Covid, but potentially can help in future coronavirus pandemics as well."