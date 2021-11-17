Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Union Pacific over CSX

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
CSX: "CSX is good. I will tell you that my charitable trust owns Union Pacific. ... Union Pacific, I think, is a better company to own at this stage in the cycle."
Loading chart...
Canopy Growth: "It likes to go down. I think that's the ticket. It likes to go down. I like stocks that go higher. It seems to want to go lower. Why is that? Because the core business isn't that good. I say it's too late to sell, but do not buy anymore."
Loading chart...
Amyris: "They just did a big convert. People like that. No, I don't want to run from it. I think you've got to own it. Don't buy more, though. I think you own it. That's it, though."
Loading chart...
Rio Tinto: "I would say don't own it. It's just not worth it."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Union Pacific.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com