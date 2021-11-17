Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Union Pacific over CSX

Loading chart...

CSX: "CSX is good. I will tell you that my charitable trust owns Union Pacific. ... Union Pacific, I think, is a better company to own at this stage in the cycle."

Canopy Growth: "It likes to go down. I think that's the ticket. It likes to go down. I like stocks that go higher. It seems to want to go lower. Why is that? Because the core business isn't that good. I say it's too late to sell, but do not buy anymore."

Amyris: "They just did a big convert. People like that. No, I don't want to run from it. I think you've got to own it. Don't buy more, though. I think you own it. That's it, though."

