Flood-ravaged British Columbia declares state of emergency

A car is submerged in flood waters on a farm after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jesse Winter

The Canadian province of British Columbia on the Pacific coast declared a state of emergency on Wednesday following massive floods and landslides caused by record-breaking rainfall in the last several days.

Authorities have confirmed one death from a mudslide on Monday and anticipate the death toll to rise. Officials also said it could take weeks for the province to recover from the storm's torrential rain, which hit southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday. Thousands of people are stranded and seeking shelter.

The government of Canada has deployed its air force to the area to aid evacuations and support disrupted supply chains. The flood conditions have cut off transportation routes between the lower mainland of B.C. and the province interior and cut all rail access to Canada's largest port in Vancouver.

"We're sending help your way," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "We've approved the province's request for assistance, and we'll have more @CanadianForces members on the ground as soon as possible — to keep you safe, support supply chain routes, and provide other necessary assistance."

The flooding calamity come less than six months after an extreme heat event scorched Canada's westernmost province of B.C. over the summer, breaking temperature records and causing hundreds of heat-related deaths. Climate change has contributed to more frequent and intense weather events like wildfires, drought and floods.