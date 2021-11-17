John Bolton says U.S. should consider ousting Belarus’ Lukashenko from office to ‘a nice villa on the Riviera’

The U.S. should consider finding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a route out of power to prevent Russia from trying to reclaim the former Soviet republic, according to John Bolton, former national security advisor to Donald Trump.

One option that should be reviewed, Bolton said, would be for President Joe Biden's administration to find the authoritarian leader "a nice villa on the Riviera."

His comments come as the European Union ramps up efforts to impose sanctions against Belarus in response to an escalating migrant crisis on the border with EU member Poland.

Thousands of migrants, many from Syria, Yemen and Iraq, have been gathered at the border with Poland in freezing temperatures for several weeks.

"I think we've all been making a mistake by focusing on Lukashenko's repression of the opposition's demonstrations [and] their desire for a free representative government in Belarus, not to say that there is anything that justifies what Lukashenko has done," Bolton told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum on Wednesday.

"The danger is that as the opposition continues to mount its protest, for Lukashenko, if he can't have an authoritarian government on his own in Belarus, Plan B is to call in the Russians to help. And once that happens, the Belarus people themselves may never have an opportunity to get a free government again."

"So, our strategy, I think, should be how to get Lukashenko out of power and finding him a nice villa on the Riviera or something like that. [It is] something we ought to consider because if he invites Russia in, I don't think they are leaving," Bolton added.

The White House, Belarusian Foreign Ministry and Russian Embassy in London were not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Bolton, who served in the Trump White House for 17 months between 2018 and 2019 and left on fractious terms, said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to reclaim Belarusian territory as part of Russia.