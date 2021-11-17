Merkel warns fourth Covid wave is hitting Germany with 'full force'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her face protection mask off as she arrives for the National Integration Summit at the Chancellery in Berlin, on October 19, 2020.

Germany's Angela Merkel has described the Covid-19 situation in her country as "dramatic," as the outgoing chancellor considers how to deal with an infection rate that has hit a new record.

"The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force," Merkel told an event for the Association of German Cities, according to a translation by Deutsche Welle and several other media outlets.

"The number of daily new infections is higher than ever before ... and the daily death toll is also frightening," she said, adding that it was not too late to take up a Covid vaccine for anyone who had not already done so.

Merkel's comments come after the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's public health body, reported a further 52,826 new cases Wednesday and a further 294 deaths. To date, Germany has recorded 5.1 million cases and almost 100,000 fatalities from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Merkel's government and state leaders are slated to meet this week to discuss possible new nationwide restrictions.

Several states and cities have already imposed more Covid measures and have required the public to show Covid passes, which show an individual's vaccination status or if they've just recovered from the virus (also widely known as "2G rules" as they refer to whether people are vaccinated — "geimpft" in German — or recovered, "genesen") in order to access bars, restaurants and other public venues like movie theaters or museums.

Germany's famous Christmas markets are another annual tradition where Covid rules are being tightened. Hamburg is among the cities applying 2G rules for anyone wishing to visit its main market, Reuters reported, while Munich's Christmas market has been canceled.