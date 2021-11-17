NFL stars Odell Beckham, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson played in Week 10 – here's how many people watched the games

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The National Football League returned three of its most prominent star players in quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for Week 10, and their games drew strong viewership for one of the league's media partners.

ViacomCBS aired the national window for Sunday's Green Bay Packers versus Seattle Seahawks contest, and Disney-owned ESPN aired Beckham's Los Angeles Rams debut for its Monday Night Football package.

CBS said its game averaged 22.7 million viewers, helping the network average 17.3 million viewers this season.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 17-0 win over the Seahawks, who were shut out for the first time in Wilson's career. The Seahawks star also returned to the field after missing the last three games due to a hand injury.

Rodgers returned to the field for the first time since Week 8 after testing positive for Covid. The NFL fined him $14,650 for attending a Halloween party without a mask. The Packers quarterback passed for 292 yards and threw an interception against the Seahawks, while Wilson completed 20-of-40 passes, 161 yards and two interceptions.

The last time the Seahawks were shut out came in September 2011 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That season, the Seahawks started quarterback Tarvaris Jackson.

The game marks CBS Sports' second-strongest NFL contest this year behind the Dallas Cowboys win over the New England Patriots in Week 6. That game averaged 23.2 million viewers, the most-watched national game for the network since 2015.

But the highest-rated NFL game for the 2021 season remains Tom Brady's return to New England in Week 4, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Patriots. The contest averaged 28.5 million viewers across NBC Sports platforms.