Some retailers are buying back stocks – and that could be why their earnings are looking strong

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 25, 2021 in New York City.

Retailers are reporting this week.

Here's the good news: The consumer is strong, and retail balance sheets have dramatically improved.

"I have been bullish for over a year," David Berman, portfolio manager at Durban Capital, told me. "There is plenty of money for the consumer, jobs are plentiful, and demand is strong. Retailers are more healthy because store count is down, so there is a more rational environment."

And what about supply chain issues? "Retailers have pricing power and are able to pass on the higher labor and raw material costs, so gross margins should remain strong, which is exactly what happened with Home Depot," Berman said.

Here's the bad news: For some retailers, much of the earnings "growth" in the last decade has occurred because they have turned into "buyback monsters" that have been aggressively buying back stock.

Retailers: buyback monsters?

(share count reduction, since 2011)

Dillard's 64%

Kohl's 51%

Gap 38%

Home Depot 35%

Target 31%

Ross Stores 25%

TJX 24%

Walmart 22%

Source: FactSet

The result: Over the years, the share count reduction has made retail earnings look stronger because there are fewer shares outstanding. In many cases, revenue growth has been modest or nonexistent.

Kohl's, for example, will have the same sales it had in 2016, but earnings are much stronger. Dillard's will have the same level of sales this year as 2018, but earnings are also much higher.

How does that happen? Partly through operating more efficiently, so more of the profits flow through to the bottom line, but also partly through constant buybacks.

Joe Feldman, senior managing director at Telsey Group, notes that retailers are giving shareholders what they want.

"The investment community likes to see buybacks because it makes their shares more valuable," he told me. "It makes trends better than they otherwise would be."