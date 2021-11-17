Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Cisco Systems, Victoria's Secret and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nvidia — Shares of the chip stock gained about 3% in extended trading after issuing strong fourth quarter revenue guidance and beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Nvidia reported EPS of $1.17 per share, compared to estimates of $1.11 per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $7.1 billion in revenue, more than the expected $6.83 billion.

Sonos — Shares of Sonos rose 4% in after hours trading after issuing strong full-year revenue guidance. The music device company also reported a loss of cents per share last quarter, in-line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Revenue fell short of analysts'' forecasts.

Cisco Systems — Shares of the technology company dropped 6% in after hours trading after issuing next quarter earnings guidance at the low end of estimates. Cisco Systems called for revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% in the second quarter, below estimates of 7.4%, according to Refinitiv. Fiscal first quarter earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short of estimates.

Victoria's Secret —Shares of the lingerie company popped 14% in after hours trading after reporting quarterly earnings of 81 cents per share. Revenue came in at $1.44 billion, missing estimates of $1.46 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Bath & Body Works — Shares of the beauty company rose slightly in extended trading after reporting a quarterly profit of 66 cents per share. Bath & Body Works made $1.68 billion in revenue last quarter, topping estimates of $1.6 billion, according to Refinitiv.