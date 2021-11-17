UK inflation surges to a 10-year high of 4.2%, worse than expected

People seen dining outdoors in Soho in London in September 2021. Since Covid restrictions were lifted in the U.K., people have flocked back to streets, shops and public spaces.

LONDON — The cost of living in the U.K. surged in October to a 10-year high, with the figure now more than double the target set by the Bank of England.

The U.K.'s Consumer Prices Index rose by 4.2% in the 12 months to October 2021, up from 3.1% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had a expected a figure of 3.9% for October.

The Bank of England held interest rates steady earlier this month, defying many investors' expectations that it would become the first major central bank to hike rates following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank has been monitoring a confluence of crucial data points as inflation remains persistently high while economic growth moderates and labor conditions tighten. Wednesday's data will surely add more pressure on the Bank to act at its December meeting.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise further to around 5% in the spring of 2022 before falling back toward its 2% target by late 2023, as the impact of higher oil and gas prices fades and demand for goods moderates.