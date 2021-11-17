U.S. Treasury yields dip on Wednesday ahead of fresh data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by less than a basis point to 1.625% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond edged slightly lower to 2.0157%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday morning, following strong economic data reports in the previous session.

The Commerce Department reported on Tuesday that retail spending in October accelerated at its fastest pace since the 1990s, rising by 1.7%, up from 0.8% in September.

Meanwhile, the November National Association of Home Builders Housing Market index rose more than expected, to its highest point since last May.

This strong batch of economic data coincides with concerns about rising inflation and how quickly the Federal Reserve will subsequently pull back its emergency stimulus measures.