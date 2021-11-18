Are you heading back to work after retiring? Here's how to navigate Medicare coverage

lechatnoir | E+ | Getty Images

If you are considering dropping Medicare in favor of a large-group plan at a new employer (or your spouse is), be aware of a few potential snags. For starters, if the work-based coverage comes with a health savings account, you cannot contribute to it if you remain on any part of Medicare, including just Part A. Also, make sure that your employer plan would be considered "creditable" coverage for Part D. Your insurance company should provide you with that information. "Those HSA plans might be okay for Part B but not Part D," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans.

Additionally, if you have Medigap, you'd have to drop that, as well. And those policies have their own rules for enrolling, which means you might face medical underwriting if you reapply down the road. There also are deadlines to be aware of when you eventually do lose your coverage and want to switch to Medicare, and, often, requirements for proof that you had qualifying coverage. Once you stop working, you get an eight-month window to enroll or re-enroll. You could face a late-enrollment penalty if you miss it. For each full year that you should have been enrolled but were not, you'll pay 10% of the monthly Part B standard premium.

To sign up for Part D — whether as a standalone plan or through an Advantage Plan — you get two months of your workplace plan ending, unless you had delayed signing up for both Parts A and B. If you miss that window, you could face a late enrollment penalty. That amount is 1% of the base premium for each full month that you could have had coverage but didn't. Likewise, if you want an Advantage Plan, you only get two months from when your work coverage ends. If you miss that, you'd have to wait until the next enrollment period. For those who may cycle in and out of the workforce and therefore in and out of workplace insurance: Each time you lose the coverage, the eight-month window restarts, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In other words, if you go to another employer that offers qualifying coverage before that timeframe runs out, you're in the clear. The next time you drop it, that window restarts. However, remember that for drug coverage, it's two months.