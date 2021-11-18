Asia-Pacific markets set to trade lower following overnight losses on Wall Street

Employees wearing protective masks work in the trading room at the Daiwa Securities Group Inc. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Equities were soft overnight on inflation concerns, as UK inflation came in stronger than expected and supply constraints weighed on housing starts in the US," analysts at ANZ Research said in a morning note. The U.K.'s Consumer Price Index rose by 4.2% in the 12 months to October, up from 3.1% in September and beating economists' expectations of 3.9%. Wednesday's data is expected to add pressure on the Bank of England to act on interest rates at its December meeting. The central bank held rates steady in November, defying many investors' expectations that it would be the first major central bank to hike rates following the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude prices down

Oil prices declined in the previous session amid growing concerns about oversupply and a recovery in demand. Brent crude futures fell 2.6% to $80.28 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 3% lower at $78.36. "The release of the weekly (U.S. Energy Information Administration) report showing a large fall in inventories did little to stop the selling," ANZ Research analysts wrote Thursday.