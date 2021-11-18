Batteries are the 'new oil' says Morgan Stanley — Here are stocks for every part of the supply chain

Brine pools at the Albemarle Corp. Lithium mine in Calama, Antofagasta region, Chile, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Cristobal Olivares | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The global battery economy is the "new oil" and will reshape century-old supply chains while establishing a new industrial order, according to Morgan Stanley. Much of the attention surrounding electric vehicles focuses on the car companies themselves — Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, etc. — but there are many more ways for investors to capitalize on the burgeoning industry.