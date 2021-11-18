Evergrande default is highly likely, S&P says

The logo of China Evergrande is seen at outside China Evergrande Centre building in Hong Kong, China September 23, 2021.

BEIJING — Highly indebted property developer China Evergrande will likely default because the company has essentially lost its main business, S&P Global Ratings analysts said in a report Thursday.

Evergrande was China's second-largest developer by sales last year. Like many Chinese developers, the company sold apartments to consumers before completion, helping to generate capital for future projects.

But that cash flow cycle is running into problems. Despite the company's ability to sell assets and find ways to make payments in time, "Evergrande's massive debt will catch up with it," the S&P report said.

"The firm has lost the capacity to sell new homes, which means its main business model is effectively defunct. This makes full repayment of its debts unlikely," the analysts said.

"We still believe an Evergrande default is highly likely," the report said.

Evergrande did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the S&P report.

While the developer has managed to stave off default with last-minute payments, the analysts said Evergrande's bigger test will be when $3.5 billion comes due for U.S. dollar-denominated notes in March and April next year.