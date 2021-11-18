China's Baidu wants to launch its driverless robotaxi service in 100 cities by 2030

An Apollo Robotaxi runs at Shougang Park as Baidu launches China's first driverless taxi service in the city on May 2, 2021 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Baidu plans to launch its driverless taxi service in 100 cities by 2030, as the Chinese search giant looks to diversify its business beyond advertising.

Currently, Baidu operates its Apollo Go robotaxi service in five Chinese cities. Users can hail an autonomous car via an app.

The company wants to expand Apollo Go to 65 cities by 2025 and then 100 cities by 2030, Baidu CEO Robin Li said in an internal letter that was made public.

The speed of Baidu's expansion plan highlights the company's investment in autonomous driving, an area analysts see as being a multi-billion dollar business for the tech giant in the future.