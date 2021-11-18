Cramer's lightning round: Progyny is a buy

Digital World Acquisition Corp.: "Jimmy Chill knows not to go too close to that one. That's what I call a dice roll, and I cannot opine on a dice roll. Too hard for me."

Lemonade: "It's down so low. It's just been such a terrible slog. I even liked that last acquisition. I want you to hold onto it for a little bit more, OK? It just can't be this bad."

Progyny: "We like this company. I mean, it's got a great business model. We don't even know who the competition is. You can't beat that. They've got no gross margin problem. I say it's a buy."

ZipRecruiter: "This is under the radar. ... I think you own it. It needs sponsorship badly, though."

