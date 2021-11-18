Cramer's lightning round: Progyny is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Digital World Acquisition Corp.: "Jimmy Chill knows not to go too close to that one. That's what I call a dice roll, and I cannot opine on a dice roll. Too hard for me."
Lemonade: "It's down so low. It's just been such a terrible slog. I even liked that last acquisition. I want you to hold onto it for a little bit more, OK? It just can't be this bad."
Progyny: "We like this company. I mean, it's got a great business model. We don't even know who the competition is. You can't beat that. They've got no gross margin problem. I say it's a buy."
ZipRecruiter: "This is under the radar. ... I think you own it. It needs sponsorship badly, though."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com