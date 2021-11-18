Turkish lira touches record lows ahead of central bank meeting, expected rate cut

The Turkish lira on Thursday continued its slide ahead of the country's central bank meeting.

The currency fell to a record low of 10.98 against the dollar, but pared some losses to trade at 10.72 on Thursday afternoon in Asia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday sent the lira spiraling when he said he will continue to fight to bring interest rates down. Erdogan previously said interest rates are "the devil" and that lower rates will reduce inflation, in direct contrast to what most economists believe.

The president has also fired multiple central bank policymakers this year, including central bank chief Naci Agbal, who raised the country's main interest rate during his time in the position.

While the lira has already plunged 30% this year, MUFG Bank said the currency could fall even further.

"We remain firmly directionally bearish on the Lira given the central bank's resolute dovish bias and tolerance for continued currency depreciation," said Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG, in an email to CNBC.