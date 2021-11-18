Fund manager explains why he's still short Tesla, Ark ETF and Facebook

The shell of the future battery factory on the Tesla Gigafactory construction site east of Berlin is very busy.

David Neuhauser, chief investment officer at Chicago-based hedge fund Livermore Partners, has defended his short position in Tesla, Facebook and Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, arguing that all could be vulnerable in the event of a market downturn.

As of Wednesday's close, Tesla is up more than 54% in 2021 while Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta, has climbed almost 25%. The Ark Innovation ETF is down 6.24% year-to-date and famed "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry recently exited short positions on both Tesla and Ark.

But speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, when asked whether he felt there was still money to be made in these short positions, Neuhauser said: "I do."

Investors who short a stock believe it is going to fall; they sell borrowed shares with the aim of repurchasing them at a lower price, returning the borrowed shares and making money on top.

Neuhauser argued that although Tesla is the market leader in electric vehicles and its production in recent years has been "spectacular," competitors such as Rivian are beginning to amass multi-billion dollar valuations despite producing relatively few vehicles.

"It reminds me that there is massive frothiness in the market, and in specific areas, in specific sectors like EV, I think at some point in time you are going to see more of a downturn, and people are going to start to feel some of that pain," Neuhauser said.

"Historically, when you look at bubbles and speculation, there always seems to be a sector or a class that tends to be sort of the poster child, and it seems like EV to me is one of them."

He added that the broader tech sector contains companies that are seeing valuations at 15 times sales without a "plan to even get into profitability."

These historically high valuations in the tech sector render it uniquely vulnerable in the event of a "washout or a black swan type event," Neuhauser said, caused by a policy error in the face of persistently high inflation.