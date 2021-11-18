Germany announces new Covid restrictions for the unvaccinated as infection rate hits record

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she sits down for the weekly cabinet meeting on April 13, 2021 at the Chancellery in Berlin.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state premiers on Thursday agreed a new package of measures to tackle a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as infection rates soar to a new record.

"Many of the measures we are announcing would not be necessary if more people were vaccinated," Merkel told a news conference, according to a Reuters translation.

The package reportedly includes a limit on public life for the unvaccinated in areas that exceed a certain threshold of hospital admissions. Merkel said that the country was also considering making it mandatory for hospital staff to be vaccinated, and free Covid testing will also resume.

Several states and cities have already imposed more Covid measures and have required the public to show Covid passes, which have an individual's vaccination status or if they've just recovered from the virus (also widely known as "2G rules" as they refer to whether people are vaccinated — "geimpft" in German — or recovered, "genesen") in order to access bars, restaurants and other public venues like movie theaters or museums.

According to Germany's Deutsche Welle news outlet, if more than three per 100,000 inhabitants in a region are hospitalized with the disease, then the 2G rule will apply for all public leisure events in a given state. All states except Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Saarland are above that value, according to Deutsche Welle.