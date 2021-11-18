Macy's shares rise as department store beats on earnings and hikes full-year outlook, thanks to new customers

The entrances at Macy's are decorated with Christmas decorations on December 04, 2020 in New York City.

Macy's on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, leading the department store chain to raise its full-year forecast ahead of the holidays.

Macy's shares jumped more than 8% in premarket trading on the news.

CEO Jeff Gennette said Macy's added 4.4 million new customers in the quarter and benefited from an "improved economic environment."

Separately, the company teased the launch of a new digital marketplace that's set to launch in the second half of 2022. The announcement comes as activist Jana Partners has taken a stake in the business and is pressuring Macy's to spin off its e-commerce operations from its stores, hoping to fetch a greater valuation than what Macy's has today.

Saks Fifth Avenue pursued a similar split earlier this year. Its e-commerce unit is now reportedly preparing for an initial public offering at a higher valuation than it saw after its spin off from Saks' stores.