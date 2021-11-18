Starbucks and Amazon are opening cashierless coffee shop in Manhattan. Take a look inside

Starbucks is opening a pick-up cafe in midtown Manhattan with Amazon that uses the retail giant's cashierless technology to attract busy consumers who want to buy coffee or snack quickly.

The partnership with Amazon is the latest step in Starbucks' plan to adapt its locations to consumers' new habits. Nearly a year and a half ago, Starbucks announced it was accelerating plans to revamp its U.S. footprint, inspired by the pandemic's abrupt shifts to how consumers wanted to buy and drink their coffee. In addition to shuttering as many as 400 stores in 18 months, the strategy included opening more pick-up locations in dense urban markets and installing walk-up windows and double drive-thru lanes in suburban areas.

The first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location opens Thursday in New York City on 59th Street, between Park and Lexington Avenues, with a flag outside waving both companies' logos. The Seattle-based companies plan to open at least two more locations together over the next year. The second cafe will also be in midtown Manhattan, in the New York Times Building located at 40th Street and 8th Avenue.

"It's a proof of concept that we're both learning from," said Kathryn Young, senior vice president of global growth and development for Starbucks.

Young declined to provide more detail on how long Starbucks and Amazon have been working together.