The 10 jobs with the most remote work opportunities—and how much they pay

As some companies look to return to the office in 2022, others are expanding their remote work opportunities, responding to increased employee demand for flexibility during the pandemic.

New research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, suggests that some industries are embracing remote work faster than others. While more than 60% of software developers and market research analysts are able to work from home, less than 1% of those in construction, health-care support or personal care service roles can do their jobs remotely. The BLS only included permanent remote work opportunities, not temporary arrangements made because of the pandemic, in their report.

"If you have to interact with co-workers or the general public in-person, or have a critical frontline job related to the pandemic, that really limits your ability to work remotely," Jesus Ranon, a supervisory labor economist at the BLS, tells CNBC Make It. "When you look at the jobs that are offering more remote opportunities, it's positions that are self-paced, where people can manage their workloads without others present or monitoring them, and there's no requirement to interact with people face-to-face."

Here are the top 10 jobs with the most remote work opportunities available according to the BLS: