The 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the US in 2021

For the fifth straight year, Atherton, California's 94027 has kept the title of most expensive ZIP code in the United States.

With a median sale price of $7.47 million, the Bay Area suburb is far and away the priciest place to live in the country in 2021, according to data from Property Shark, which analyzed residential transactions in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2021 and Oct. 22, 2021.

Atherton, which is home to NBA champion Steph Curry and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, saw its median sale value climb 7% year-over-year, Property Shark reports. That figure is about $2 million higher than runner-up Boston, whose 02199 ZIP code had a median sale value of $5.5 million over the past 11 months.

The 10 priciest ZIP codes all had median sale values of at least $4 million, with six located in California. In fact, of the 127 most expensive ZIP codes in Property Shark's ranking, 70% are located in the Golden State, while 17 are in New York.

This year marked the first time that no New York City ZIP code landed in the top 20.

These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the country, ranked by median home sale prices: