Kansas City Chiefs to pay medical expenses for 5-year-old girl Ariel Young, who was injured in Britt Reid crash

Britt Reid, linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday it will pay for the medical expenses for the 5-year-old girl seriously injured in the car crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid earlier this year.

The agreement between the NFL team and the family of Ariel Young will provide her with "world-class medical care and long-term financial stability," according to a statement Friday from the team's legal representative and the family's attorney, Tom Porto.

The statement did not include further details about the agreement.

"Over the last several months, representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young and Ariel's family have worked together, alongside medical experts, to develop a plan to take care of Ariel — both now, and for the rest of her life," the statement said.

Young was in one of the two cars struck by Reid, the son of current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435 in Kansas City on Feb. 4.

The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Florida.

A blood test found Reid's blood alcohol concentration to be .113, higher than the .08 legal limit, according to a press release from the Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office. Reid was driving nearly 84 mph just seconds before the crash, the press release added.

Young suffered traumatic brain injuries, a parietal fracture, subdural hematomas and brain contusions after the crash, according to the press release.

The Friday statement said Young is on the road to recovery, noting that she attended her first day of school.

"Ariel's recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day," the statement said.

Britt Reid, 36, underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury and was placed on administrative leave following the collision, NBC News reported. The Chiefs allowed his contract to expire at the end of the 2020 season, which effectively ended his employment with the team.

Reid is awaiting trial on a felony DWI charge. He pleaded not guilty in June.

