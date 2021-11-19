CNBC Pro

Best trades on CNBC Friday: Cramer backs Boeing, investors buy Bitcoin and a target hike for Tesla

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

Here are the best trades on CNBC Friday....

More In Market Movers

watch now
VIDEO07:07
CNBC ProBoeing, Tesla, and Mastercard are some of today's top stock picks: Pro Market Movers Nov. 19
Alison Conklin24 min ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Cramer on surging EV stocks, Nvidia, and more
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO06:48
CNBC ProNVIDIA, Cisco, and Rivian are some of today's top stocks to watch: Pro Market Movers Nov. 18
Alison Conklin
Read More