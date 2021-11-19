Biden remains fit for duty, doctor says in summary of president's medical examination

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden "remains fit for duty" after his first physical exam while in office, his doctor Kevin O'Connor said Friday.

O'Connor, however, noted in a health report that a "single, 3mm, benign appearing polyp" was removed from Biden's colon during a routine colonoscopy conducted during Friday's exam, which required that he be placed under anesthesia.

Evaluation of the polyp is expected to be completed next week.

Read the full summary of Biden's medical examination here.

O'Connor in his report said Biden has been experiencing an increase in the frequency and severity of throat-clearing during speaking engagements. The doctor said his belief that acid reflux is causing that problem was supported by the exam and an expert consultation.

Another issue flagged by O'Connor was Biden's "ambulatory gait," which the doctor said, "is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year ago."

Much of that stiffness is due to wear and tear on Biden's spine, as well as a limp from a fracture in his right foot last year, and "a mile sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet," O'Connor said.

The president's weight registered at 184 pounds, and his pulse rate was 72, the physician said.

Biden, who will turn 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person ever to be sworn in and for this reason, his health is a subject of keen interest among voters.