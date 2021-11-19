Cramer's lightning round: I'd rather own crypto directly instead of Marathon Digital

Loading chart...

Desktop Metal: "OK now listen. This is really important: This is pure spec on 3D, but I happen to like it more than [3D Systems Corporation]. Why? Because it's only a couple of bucks. Now, you can lose the whole thing, remember that. But I like the fact that it's a pure spec. If you approach it that way, you're in good shape."

Marathon Digital: "Well, remember we're just playing crypto. I'd rather just own crypto. I've always been candid, I own Ethereum. It's been good to me. But how do I know that it goes up and why do I know? I don't know."

AerSale: "It's an aviation thing. I mean, what's the matter with owning Boeing? Boeing is owned by my charitable trust. We talk about it all the time. The stock got clobbered today. That's the opportunity. That's where I would go."

Joby Aviation: "Man, it's SPAC city here. ... No, if you want a SPAC in that line, I'll give you Blade. I think Blade is an inexpensive stock. I like them."

CuriosityStream: "These entertainment companies, they're all down right now. If you want to own an entertainment I actually like, it's Disney. Boy, that's the most hated stock in the omniverse, but that's OK. I'm sticking with it."

