FBI searched New Jersey former landfill for body of Jimmy Hoffa, long-missing Teamsters union chief

Is the body of long-missing Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa really to be found stuck in the dirt somewhere near the swamps of Jersey?

The FBI confirmed to NBC News that in October it searched a site of a former landfill in northern New Jersey for Hoffa's body, apparently based on a tip from the son of the landfill business partner who claimed to have buried him.

That search for Hoffa in Jersey City underneath a heavily-traveled bridge is just the latest over decades in what has been one of law enforcement's wildest goose chases, with multiple location searches over the years.

Most of those searches occurred in Michigan, where Hoffa last was seen in 1975, years after he had lost control of what had been the largest union in the United States, and served a prison stint for jury tampering, mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy.

One notorious tip, which did not lead to a search, was that Hoffa was buried in the concrete foundation of the old Giants Stadium in New Jersey's Meadowlands.

The 2019 Martin Scorsese film "The Irishman," itself based on the non-fiction book "I Heard You Paint Houses," details the disputed claim by purported Mafia hitman and Teamsters official Frank Sheeran that he killed Hoffa, who was later cremated.