Here's what to buy on Black Friday and what to leave on the shelf

By nearly all accounts, this Black Friday could be bigger than ever.

Nearly 2 million more people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29) this year compared to last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

"We're expecting another record-breaking holiday season, and Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay, in a statement.

But just because it could be a record-breaking Black Friday, it doesn't mean the deals will be bigger.

In fact, sales on some items won't be as good as they've been in previous years.

For example, video game consoles are in high demand and low supply, which means the markdowns will also be lower, if you can buy one at all, according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

"You'll want to purchase that PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X or S as soon as you can get your hands on one," she said. "They've been hard to keep in stock for the last year, so they're selling out in the blink of an eye.

"If you risk waiting until Black Friday, you may end up missing out entirely," Ramhold added.

Supply chain setbacks are slowing the delivery of many popular gift items and making it harder for retailers to manage inventory during the busy shopping season.

That could result in some items arriving in stores only after the holiday buzz dies down, according to Casey Runyan, managing editor at Brad's Deals, an online discount marketplace, which means there could be even better discounts after Black Friday has come and gone.