Higher gas prices and long commutes: These are the five worst states for drivers in 2021

Transportation is usually one of the bigger budget items for every household budget.

Which state you live in will play a big part in how much you are paying to get around, according to a study by Bankrate.

The worst states for drivers are places that are expensive and have long commutes, said Sarah Foster, an analyst for Bankrate. The rankings were based on four categories: cost, driving quality, safety and weather conditions.

California ranked as the harshest state for motorists thanks largely to its having the highest gas prices and the most expensive car repairs, Foster said.

Check out this video to see other states on Bankrate's list of bad places for drivers and learn more about how the rankings were determined.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.