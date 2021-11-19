House passes bill including paid family leave. Advocates call it a ‘once-in-a-generation change’

Families, parents and caregivers call on Congress to include paid family and medical leave in the Build Back Better legislative package during an all-day Nov. 2, 2021 vigil in Washington, D.C.

It's been a contentious battle to get paid family leave included in social spending legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.

To that end, Democrats notched a win on Friday when the House of Representatives passed a version of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better legislation that includes the hotly contested proposal.

The U.S. is one of the few developed countries without a paid family leave policy.

More from Personal Finance:

Where to make and save money as inflation rises

46% of Americans expect to retire in debt

How rising inflation may lead to higher tax bills

Democratic lawmakers have sought to change that. Their proposal calls for four weeks of paid family and medical leave for all workers, whether they are employees or independent contractors.

It remains to be seen whether the measure will get Senate approval. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he does not support the paid leave initiative due to cost concerns.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers who support the initiative issued celebratory statements.