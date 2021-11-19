The House passed Biden's massive social safety net and climate bill. Here's what happens next

After months of starts and stops, the House passed President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion social safety net and climate bill on Friday. The process will not get any easier for Democrats as the bill heads to the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to pass the Build Back Better Act by Christmas. To do so, he will have to get all 50 members of his caucus — from conservative Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — to back the same sweeping plan. Multiple senators will push for changes to the bill's provisions including paid leave and taxes along the way. Any tweaks will require another vote in the House, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can afford three defections (only one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted against the bill Friday).

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C), D-CA, speaks during a news conference with Democratic leaders after the passage of the Build Back Better Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2021. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Congress will leave Washington for Thanksgiving week, setting up a December rush to approve the bill before the capital's attention turns to the 2022 midterm elections. In a statement after Friday's House vote, Schumer said the Senate will take up the package after the Senate parliamentarian completes the "necessary technical and procedural work" to make sure it complies with budget reconciliation rules. The special process allows Democrats to approve the plan with a simple majority without GOP votes. "We will act as quickly as possible to get this bill to President Biden's desk and deliver help for middle-class families," he said. The House bill includes child-care subsidies, a one-year extension of the enhanced child tax credit and universal pre-K. It would expand Medicare to cover hearing aids and boost options for low-income Americans to buy insurance through Medicaid. The plan would also put roughly $550 billion into programs designed to curb climate change.

Changes are coming in the Senate

The Senate will likely make changes before it passes the bill. Manchin, who has not publicly endorsed the package as he expresses concerns about spending and inflation, will seek at least one overhaul. He has signaled he will push to scrap a House provision offering four weeks of paid leave to most Americans. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is another Democrats who could seek to influence the bill in the Senate. She already shot down her party's efforts to hike tax rates on the biggest businesses and wealthiest individuals, forcing lawmakers to opt for more complicated policies such as a minimum tax on corporations.