How Apple’s record rally paves the way for a year-end market surge, says a Miller Tabak chief market strategist

From your pocket to your garage, Apple is reportedly pushing forward with plans to develop a fully autonomous car.

Those reports moved the stock to record highs on Thursday for the first time since September. Shares are up 8% over the past month, outpacing the S&P 500's 5% gain but still short of the broader market's rally this year.

Apple could now indicate whether Santa Claus pays a visit to Wall Street this year, according to Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley.

Speaking to CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday, Maley says any pullback in high-flying tech stocks such as Nvidia and AMD could either help or hurt Apple.

"My concern was or is that these stocks [like Nvidia] will start to pull back simply for technical reasons… and that might get the whole tech group to pull back," Maley said. "But if instead, this money that comes out of those names will roll in into other names like Apple… that's going to be very bullish."

Maley needs to see Apple hold above the $157 level, its September highs, to confirm that this breakout has legs.