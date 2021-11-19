The global chip shortage will drag into 2022 — but there are two bright spots, JPMorgan says

SK Hynix's DRAM memory chips are arranged for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, on Jan. 28, 2013.

The global chip shortage is set to drag on till 2022 — but the situation could improve from mid-year onwards as more supplies become available, a top semiconductor analyst at JPMorgan told CNBC.

The U.S. investment bank is recommending investors pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space — in areas like high-end computing globally as well as less-advanced technologies in China.

An ongoing supply crunch for chips has hurt production across a number of industries, ranging from cars to consumer appliances, personal computers and smartphones.

Some analysts and investors expect the shortage to last through to 2023, but JPMorgan is less bearish.

"We are not expecting 2023 to be in supply shortage — so, that is probably the first thing that we can say," Gokul Hariharan, co-head of Asia-Pacific technology, media and telecom research at JPMorgan, told CNBC on Wednesday.

But 2022 "is a little bit more tricky," he said. Things could improve in the second half of the year as more supplies come online, but the first six months could still see pockets of shortage across the industry, Hariharan explained.

"There is capacity coming online, not just from the foundry companies, but also from the [integrated device manufacturer] companies. All the U.S. and European IDMs are also expanding their capacity — a lot of it is slated to come online from the middle of next year onwards," he added.