Jury finds Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back before his trial starts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury Friday on all five criminal charges at his closely watched trial for killing two unarmed men, and shooting a third, armed man during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Jurors reached their verdict on their fourth day of deliberations.

Rittenhouse, who was shaking as the verdict was read, sat down and began crying after hearing the jury forewoman say "not guilty" five separate times just before 1:15 p.m. ET.

Judge Bruce Schroeder then thanked the 12 jurors for their service and dismissed them.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse's lawyers asked the judge in the case to declare a mistrial on the grounds that they had received a copy of a drone video that was of inferior quality than the one available to prosecutors.

That video, prosecutors say, showed the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse pointing his AR-15-style rifle at protestors shortly before he fatally shot Anthony Huber, 26, and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum with an AR-15-style rifle on Aug. 25, 2020.

The Antioch, Illinois, resident claimed he was acting in self-defense.

The killings occurred during civil unrest in Kenosha over the shooting two days earlier by a white police officer of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being hit with seven rounds to his back.

Blake's shooting itself came three months after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, another black man, ignited protests nationwide and demands for reform of police departments.

Those, in turn, led to a backlash among conservatives, including then-President Donald Trump, who condemned protestors.

Rittenhouse faced five felony charges at the trial, which began Nov. 1: a single count each of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a single count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

A sixth criminal count, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under age 18, was dismissed by the trial judge on several grounds Monday before jurors got the case.

Kenosha business owners prepared for possible violence Monday, as closing arguments at the trial began. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers last week placed 500 members of the National Guard on standby in preparation for the verdict.

Rittenhouse has become a hero to some conservatives who say he was justified in killing Huber and Rosenbaum, and injuring 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz in the shootings, which were captured on video and distributed across social media platforms.

Grosskreutz, a paramedic who had been treating protestors in Kenosha, was carrying a pistol in his hand as he advanced on Rittenhouse after hearing Rittenhouse had shot someone, he later testified.

"I thought that the defendant was an active shooter," Grosskreutz testified.

Liberals, on the other hand, have condemned Rittenhouse as a reckless vigilante who has been embraced by racist groups such as the Proud Boys.

In recent weeks, those critics of Rittenhouse have been dismayed as Schroeder, the trial judge, castigated prosecutors at various points, and barred them from referring to the shot men as "victims" while allowing the defense lawyers to call them "rioters," "arsonists" and "looters."

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a political case," Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards told jurors during closing arguments.

"The district attorney's office is marching forward with this case because they need somebody to be responsible. They need somebody to put and say, 'We did it, he's the person who brought terror to Kenosha,' " Richards said.

"Kyle Rittenhouse is not that individual. The rioters, the demonstrators who turned into rioters. Those are the individuals."

Rittenhouse testified at trial that he traveled from his home about 20 miles away to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle to protect businesses there during protests over Blake's shooting.

Due to his age at the time, Rittenhouse was too young to have legally purchased the rifle, which a friend bought for him with Rittenhouse's money, authorities have said.

"I brought the gun for my protection," Rittenhouse testified. "I didn't think I would have to use the gun and end up defending myself."

Rittenhouse claimed he was trying to protect his own life when he took the lives of Rosenbaum and Huber.

"I didn't intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me," Rittenhouse said. "I did what I had to do to stop the person who was attacking me."