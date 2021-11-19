This map shows average student debt balances for 2020 graduates by state

Student debt balances among 2020 graduates remained at an all-time high.

Last year's borrowing graduates in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Delaware owed close to $40,000 for their bachelor's degree, on average, according to a report by the Institute for College Access and Success.

Average debt at graduation among undergraduate borrowers was higher than $30,000 in 19 states, and more than $35,000 in six states.

Nearly 75% of 2020 college graduates had student debt in South Dakota. More than 60% were in the red in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and many other states.

Federal student loan balances tell only part of the story. More students are taking out private students loans, too.