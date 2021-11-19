Sierra Space raises $1.4 billion at $4.5 billion valuation as it builds spaceplane, space station

Sierra Space, the subsidiary of private aerospace contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation, raised $1.4 billion as the company expands its portfolio of space transportation products.

The company's valuation jumped to $4.5 billion following the raise, with investors including General Atlantic, Coatue, and Moore Strategic Ventures, as well as the funds of private equity firms BlackRock and AE Industrial Partners.

"We are building the next generation of space transportation systems and in-space infrastructures and destinations that will enable humanity to build and sustain thriving civilizations beyond Earth," Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice said in a statement.

The capital represents the first outside investment in Sierra Space since the subsidiary was setup by Sierra Nevada Corporation in April.