Canadian satellite broadband company Telesat debuts on the Nasdaq, adding another space pure play

Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg poses for a photo at the offices of Telesat, a Canadian satellite communications company, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 24, 2021.

Canadian satellite communications company Telesat went public Friday on the Nasdaq, bringing another space pure-play stock to the market.

"We're an established operator, with an established business, generating a significant amount of cash flow today with our existing customers, who were always quite forward thinking about where this market's going," Telesat CEO Dan Goldberg told CNBC.

Telesat shares priced at $41.52 and surged as much as 16% in early trading, before giving up most of the gains to trade largely unchanged.

The listing came following an exchange with Telesat's shareholders, with the company effectively taking the place of formerly public Loral Space & Communications. Before the transaction, Telesat's shareholders were Loral and Canadian pension fund PSP, which owned 64% and 36% of Telesat stock, respectively.

"We didn't issue any new equity at this point – this was really just about rationalizing the ownership structure," Goldberg said. "It's cleaner."