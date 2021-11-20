If you don’t get a 6% raise, are you taking a pay cut due to inflation? Here’s what experts say

Workers across the U.S. are wondering how rising inflation might be impacting their take-home pay.

Inflation has risen more than expected. In October, consumer prices increased 0.9% and pushed the year-over-year gain to 6.2%, hitting a 30-year high, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It was the second month in a row that inflation was higher than what economists anticipated.

The consumer price index in September jumped 0.4% on the month and 5.4% on the year. That report prompted a 5.9% cost-of-living increase for people on Social Security, the largest jump in 40 years.

So if you don't get a 6.2% raise this year, is that technically a pay cut? Not necessarily, according to some financial experts.

"It's a lot more nuanced than that," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at the Indeed Hiring Lab. "It depends on your basket of goods as a consumer."

Not necessarily a pay cut

While inflation has jumped overall, the consumer price index considers an array of things, a few of which have contributed more to rising costs than others.

"For most people, prices of the things that they're having to pay for are going up, but these impacts are quite varied across the board," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst Bankrate.

Energy costs in October contributed heavily to the overall increase. Energy rose 4.8% from the previous month, and gasoline jumped 6.2%. Food rose 0.9%, with food at home increasing 1%.

The increases are even more staggering on the year. Energy prices are up 30% over the last 12 months, and gasoline is up nearly 50% in the same time period. Prices of used cars were up 2.5% in October, more than 26% from a year ago.