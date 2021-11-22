American Medical Association warns halting Biden Covid vaccine mandate will cause severe harm

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The largest group of doctors in the U.S. warned a federal appeals court on Monday that halting President Joe Biden's vaccine and testing requirements for private businesses would "severely and irreparably harm the public interest" as the highly transmissible delta strain of Covid-19 spreads.

The American Medical Association, in a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, said Covid-19 poses a "grave danger to the public" that has "wreaked havoc in communities across the country," killing more than 755,000 Americans, hospitalizing 3.25 million people, and infecting more than 46 million.

"COVID-19 presents a severe risk to public health in this Circuit and throughout the nation," the doctors' association said in the filing. "As of November 12, 2021, over 76,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the four states in this Circuit alone," the group said. The Sixth Circuit covers Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.

The AMA, arguing in support of Biden's policy, told the court that transmission of Covid in the workplace has played a major role in spreading the virus, pointing to outbreaks in industries ranging from meat-processing and transportation to hospitality and construction.

The doctors' association said Covid vaccines are safe and highly effective, and provide the most effective way to protect workers from infection. The AMA argued that vaccine requirements are "critical" to curb or eradicate infectious diseases, citing past vaccine mandates for measles and smallpox.

"The more workers who get vaccinated, the closer we are to slowing the spread of the virus and creating a safer environment," the doctors' association told the court. The AMA filed as a friend of the court to provide its expertise, saying it has "an interest in providing evidence-based guidance on public health issues."

"Immediate, widespread vaccination against COVID-19 is the surest way to protect the U.S. workforce and the public and to end this costly pandemic," the group said.

The AMA's filing comes after a coalition representing doctors, nurses and pharmacists issued a joint statement supporting Biden's policy. The group included the AMA, the American College of Physicians, the National Hispanic Medical Association, the National League for Nursing, the National Medical Association and the American Public Health Association.

"We—physicians, nurses and advanced practice clinicians, health experts, and health care professional societies—fully support the requirement that workers at companies with over 100 workers be vaccinated or tested," the groups said in a statement published last Thursday. "We encourage all businesses with 100 or more employees to not delay in implementing this standard," they said.