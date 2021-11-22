SpaceX rocket business leadership shakes up as two VPs depart

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 09, 2021 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The leadership of SpaceX's rocket business has been shaken up, CNBC has learned, as two vice presidents have parted with the company.

The changes arrive with Elon Musk's space company now the leading U.S. rocket builder with its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy vehicles. The company is also investing heavily in the development of its next-generation Starship rocket.

SpaceX vice president of propulsion Will Heltsley has left, multiple people familiar with the situation told CNBC, having been with the company since 2009. Those people said Heltsley was taken off Raptor engine development due to a lack of progress. The Raptor engines power SpaceX's Starship rocket and Super Heavy boosters.

Heltsley's departure demonstrates the intense pressure on the engine's development, given the key role it plays in Starship's success. The company has successfully performed a multitude of test firings and flights with Raptor, steadily improving the engine. Musk recently said that a second generation of the Raptor engine "has significant improvements in every way."

"But a complete design overhaul is necessary for the engine that can actually make life multiplanetary. It won't be called Raptor," Musk said in a Tweet on Nov. 16.

SpaceX's Jacob McKenzie, who has been with the company for more than six years, is now leading Raptor engine development and production, sources said.