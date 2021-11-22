Gottlieb says breakthrough Covid infections more common than people realize due to weak monitoring

Anyone who received a Covid vaccine in the earliest stages of the rollout should register for their booster shots because "there's probably more infection happening among the vaccinated population" than the U.S. is currently monitoring, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

The effectiveness of Covid vaccines is proven to diminish over time, and Gottlieb said breakthrough infections are likely to occur in individuals almost a year removed from becoming fully immunized. But boosters offer an "almost immediate" effect of restoring the antibody protection offered by vaccines to their original levels, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner noted.

"There's probably more infection happening among the vaccinated population, more spread happening in that population, the unboosted portion of that population, than what we're picking up because we're just not systematically tracking this," Gottlieb said. "There's going to be retrospective studies that identify this, but we're not doing a good job of tracking this in real time. And this is the argument for people to go out and get boosters."

Gottlieb urged vaccinated Americans to get boosted before gathering for Thanksgiving, advising that those who receive an extra dose in the days ahead could still "have substantially more protection" in time for the holiday. He called on parents to bring unvaccinated kids for their shots before the holidays as well, adding that children gain a greater shield against Covid from their first dose than adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way on Friday for all U.S. adults inoculated with Pfizer or Moderna's two-dose Covid vaccines to get boosted at least six months after receiving their second shot. The agency previously approved boosters for any Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipient ages 18 and older, though they're eligible two months after getting the one-dose Covid shot.