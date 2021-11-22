In just 2 years, this couple turned $1,500 into $5 million in annual sales — and a $400,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Just a few years ago, Ashley Silfies was "staring at the wall" of her apartment, trying to think of a way to make more money to support her new wife, Brittany, and their three children.

"She actually was sitting there, looking at the wall, and she said, 'What skills do I have?'" Brittany said on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank." "Photography and manufacturing were her background."

Put them together, and you get Pink Picasso, a Birmingham, Alamaba-based start-up that the couple launched in 2019. The company turns photos taken by a host of photographers, including Ashley, into paint-by-numbers kits — each packaged in a cardboard tube that holds a rolled-up canvas, paintbrushes and a set of acrylic paints.

Two years ago, the couple said, they spent $1,500 on initial products. By the time of the "Shark Tank" episode's taping, they said they were on pace to bring in more than $5 million in 2021 gross revenue. Their kits are in more than 2,000 boutique stores nationwide, and available on Pink Picasso's website, Ashley said.

During the episode, the couple landed a $400,000 investment from Lori Greiner and Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky, in exchange for a 15% stake in Pink Picasso. The deal valued the company at nearly $2.7 million, according to a CNBC Make It estimate.