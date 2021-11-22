Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Activision Blizzard, Astra Space, Bluebird Bio and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Astra Space (ASTR) – Astra rocketed 38.4% higher in premarket trading, after Astra sent a rocket into orbit for the first time over the weekend. The rocket carried a U.S. Space Force payload.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Activision CEO Bobby Kotick would consider leaving his job if he can't fix culture problems at the video game maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Kotick is said to have made those comments to senior managers after he and the company faced criticism for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations. Activision shares slid 1.4% in premarket trading.

Apple (AAPL) – Apple won't be able to deliver new iPads in time for Christmas in key Asian markets, according to Japan's Nikkei news service. The report also said iPhone delivery delays aren't quite as long, but still far longer than in a typical year.

Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) – The drugmakers saw their shares rise after Covid booster shots for all adults got final clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. Additionally, Pfizer and BioNTech announced upbeat study results for vaccine recipients aged 12-15. BioNTech was up 2% while Moderna gained 1.8%. Pfizer edged higher by 0.8%.

Monster Beverage (MNST) – The energy drink maker is discussing a merger with Constellation Brands (STZ), according to multiple reports. Bloomberg – which first reported those talks – said the structure of such a deal is not yet known. Monster Beverage and the spirits producer have a combined market value of nearly $92 billion. Constellation rose 2% in the premarket, while Monster was down 0.3%.

Vonage (VG) – Ericsson (ERIC) is buying the U.S. cloud communications firm for $6.2 billion, with the deal expected to close in the first half of next year. The deal follows the Swedish telecom firm's acquisition of U.S. wireless networking company Cradlepoint last year for $1.1 billion. Vonage soared 25.7% in the premarket, while Ericsson slid 3.9%.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) – The drugmaker's shares surged 7.2% in the premarket after the Food and Drug Administration granted priority review status for its treatment of a blood disorder known as thalassemia.

Rent The Runway (RENT) – Rent The Runway was rated "buy" in new coverage at Goldman Sachs, which set a $25 price target for the luxury fashion rental company's stock compared to Friday's close of $16.20. Rent The Runway also got positive mentions in new coverage at Morgan Stanley, Telsey Advisory Group, Wells Fargo, Credit Suisse, JMP Securities and Piper Sandler. The stock rallied 4.3% in premarket action.

Rivian (RIVN) – Rivian fell 3.4% in premarket trading following Friday's news that Ford (F) and Rivian have dropped plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Wynn added 1.4% in the premarket, while Melco Resorts (MLCO) gained 1.6%. Both resort operators rose on a South China Morning Post report that the border between Hong Kong and mainland China could reopen soon, potentially increasing the number of visitors to Macau casinos.

Blink Charging (BLNK) – The stock was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Cowen, which said the charging network operator's valuation is stretched following a "euphoric" run across electric vehicle charging stocks. Blink lost 2.6% in premarket action.