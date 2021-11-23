After hard times for renters, cities and states pass dozens of new protections

JJFarquitectos | iStock | Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented hardship to renters, at one point leaving as many as 40 million people at risk of losing their homes. That the situation got so bad, so quickly for tenants revealed long-lasting issues of housing instability in the U.S., caused by rapidly rising rents and stagnant wages, advocates say. It also led to action. Over the last two years, states and cities have passed dozens of laws granting tenants additional rights. "The Covid pandemic has seen a new era of renter protections across the U.S.," said Kshama Sawant, a member of the Seattle City Council. "Facing this mountain of debt and a likely tsunami of evictions, tens of thousands of renters have responded by fighting back – organizing their buildings and uniting with tenants across cities and across the country," she said.

Pandemic interventions

A new era for renters

Other nascent policies will likely outlive the pandemic, and aim to address deep-rooted problems for renters. Before Covid, 1 in 2 renters in the U.S. were considered rent-burdened, meaning a third or more of their income went to their housing, according to the Government Accountability Office. Many tenants spent over half of their earnings on their rent, research shows. Vicente Sarmiento, the mayor of Santa Ana, California, said his city has lost more than 20,000 residents over the last decade, largely due to rising housing costs. The current population is around 330,000. "People are still working here, but they can't afford to live here," Sarmiento said. The city in October passed a bill limiting rent increases in most buildings to no more than 3% during any 12-month period, or 80% of the consumer price index change for the year, whichever is less. (If there's no inflation in a year, rents can't go up at all.) Tenant advocates had been rallying support for the policy, which went into effect Nov. 19, for years, Sarmiento said. The hardship caused by the pandemic, he said, was the final push. "I saw this desperation from residents who realized they couldn't sustain these increases," he said. Meanwhile, residents in Saint Paul, Minnesota, voted this month in favor of a rent control policy that will also limit increases to 3% a year.

In September, legislators in Seattle passed a bill requiring landlords to pay the moving costs for tenants who can't afford to stay in their homes after their rent is increased by 10%, or more. The policy, which was modelled after a similar one in Portland, Oregon, will go into effect in July. "The new law will become a bulwark against the epidemic of what's known as 'economic eviction' – a landlord pushing a tenant out by increasing rent by outrageous amounts ," said Sawant, whose office introduced the bill. Rents have soared by nearly 70% in Seattle since 2010. "This just shows that the private market has utterly failed to meet the needs of ordinary people," she said. Her office has also introduced legislation to cap rent increases in Seattle. "We won't stop until we win full rent control," Sawant said.

