Avoid these 3 holiday scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

krisanapong detraphiphat | Moment | Getty Images

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here — and consumers shopping for the winter holidays should be on the lookout for online scams. U.S. sales online are expected to hit $207 billion this holiday shopping season, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, according to Adobe. That's a record and a 10% jump over 2020, a year in which the Covid pandemic pushed more consumers to shop digitally. Cyber weekend — the period from Black Friday to Cyber Monday — will draw about 17% of all sales this holiday season, Adobe estimates. Seventy-five percent of American adults anticipate their e-commerce through big retailers like Amazon or Walmart will be similar to or increase relative to the 2020 holiday season, according to a recent AARP survey.

Criminals will likely try to take advantage of the volume — and of unwary consumers. Online shopping accounted for about 58,000 Covid-related consumer fraud reports from January 2020 to Oct. 18 this year, more than any other category of fraud, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Consumers lost a total $48 million. "We are entering a sensitive holiday and tax period, and we urge people to protect their personal information," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Friday in an alert, which warned of potential identity thieves using that data to file fraudulent tax returns. Here are three common scams to watch for around this time of year.

Fake retailers

Social media scams

Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube are "becoming hotbeds for deception," according to the Federal Trade Commission. The platforms have amplified harmful content during the pandemic, the federal agency said. Around the holidays, brands and influencers typically offer free product giveaways on Instagram, according to Social Catfish. Scammers may advertise the chance to win a holiday prize but include malicious links in Instagram posts and steal consumers' personal data. About 38% of consumers reported making a purchase in the past 12 months by clicking on a social media ad — which could lead them to a cloned site of a legitimate store or download malicious software onto one's device, according to AARP. Consumers should be wary of social media accounts without a blue checkmark (platforms use these to verify a real page from copycats) and watch for typos and accounts with little other content, according to Social Catfish.

Missing package scam