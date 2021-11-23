From the enhanced child tax credit to universal pre-K, Build Back Better makes 'historic investments' to help parents

In addition to addressing climate change and expanding Medicare coverage, the Build Back Better Act, recently passed by the House and now under consideration by Senate Democrats, would also be a game-changer for many parents, advocates say. The act includes provisions, ranging from paid leave to funding for universal pre-K, that would be especially beneficial to low- and middle-income households, says Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). But higher-income families would also benefit from the "historic investments," she says. "The bill as a whole would reduce poverty substantially, and especially child poverty," says Cox. The expansion of the child tax credit (CTC) alone has been shown to significantly reduce child poverty, for example. Build Back Better has not been voted on by the Senate and will likely change before it is passed. But here are some of the provisions in the House's $1.75 trillion version that would help families.

Enhanced child tax credit

Paid family and medical leave

Despite President Joe Biden initially advocating for 12 weeks of paid medical and family leave, House Democrats included four weeks in Build Back Better. Years of research has shown that paid leave supports child growth and development, improves maternal health and is also a boon to a family's economic stability. Yet the U.S. is one of just a few countries in the world that does not offer paid leave to its citizens. "This is the U.S. catching up to the rest of the world, in many ways," says Cox. That said, Manchin has come out against including paid leave in the legislation, and Democrats need all 50 senators on board to pass their agenda with no Republican support.

Subsidized child care

Build Back Better includes funding to help low- and some middle-income families with children under 6 get affordable child care by at licensed providers by subsidizing some or all of the cost. Subsidies are based on state median income and family size, but most families would pay no more than 7% of their yearly income for care under the bill by 2025. This plan is not without critics, with some arguing it would drive up the cost of care for middle- and higher-income families that don't qualify for the subsidies right away (there is a three-year phase-in period). The bill also sends billions of dollars of funds to states to address the increased demand for child-care workers.

Universal pre-K